Train police personnel in Papillon device usage: Nizamabad CP tells officials

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:47 PM, Tue - 15 November 22

(File Photo)

Nizamabad: Commissioner of police KR Nagararaju has asked senior officials to train personnel involved in patrolling in the usage of Papillon fingerprinting application to trace criminals.

The commissioner, who held a monthly meeting to review law and order situation in the commissionerate jurisdiction here on Tuesday, stated that police patrols play an important role in preventing crimes, and apprehending criminals, hence, there was a need to train them in Papillon fingerprinting application. He stated the initiative would help in improving the criminal tracking system in the district.

The commissioner directed the Station House Officers (SHO) to strengthen the “surveillance” system in their respective jurisdictions. He also asked them to increase patrolling to check crimes in their divisions.

Nagaraju asked all the SHOs to complete investigation of all the pending cases in their respective police station limits. “You need to speed up the investigation. There should not be a single pending cases in police stations,”he directed. He also directed officials to execute all the pending Non-Bailable Warrants in the commissionerate jurisdiction.