Nizamabad CP urges people to use dial 1930 in case of cyber crime

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:12 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

Nizamabad: Commissioner of Police KR Nagaraju has asked people to use dial 1930, a helpline to recover money lost to online financial frauds.

In a press release issued here on Saturday, the Commissioner stated that many people lose money to cybercrime and do not know what they need to do immediately to recover their money, hence, the government has introduced dial 1930 to help people who got cheated through cyber criminals.

CP stated that the victim must have all details related to the cyber crime like the bank account details, UPI link where the money was transferred so the account could be frozen.

Nagaraju stated that if the complaint was registered within 24 hours after the crime, there were high chances of tracking down the cyber criminals and even recovering the lost money. He informed that several cybercrime incidents have been reported in the Nizamabad district.

The Commissioner also advised people not to download unrecognised loan apps as they were fake and could lead to trouble.