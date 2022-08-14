Train services hit due to boulder fall near Visakhapatnam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:37 PM, Sun - 14 August 22

Visakhapatnam: Train services were disrupted on Sunday due to fall of trees and boulders, caused due to incessant rains in the Koraput –Rayagada line near Sikharpai – Keutguda section.

The train No. 08546 Visakhapatnam-Koraput train leaving Visakhapatnam on Sunday was short terminated at Rayagada and returned from Rayagada to Visakhapatnam.

Similarly, the train No. 08545 Koraput-Visakhapatnam train which left Koraput on the day was short terminated at Sikharpai and returned from Sikharpai to Koraput.

Waltair division provided refreshments to the stranded passengers at the Sikharpai station and men were engaged in removal of the boulders to restore the train services as early as possible, a railway spokesman said.