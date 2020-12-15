Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar tests positive for Covid-19

He asked the party workers and friends who met him recently to undergo Covid-19 tests.

By | Published: 12:05 pm

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has tested positive for coronavirus.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, the Minister said he underwent the Reverse Transcriptase Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT -PCR) test on Monday and has tested positive for covid-19.

Stating that he is now in home isolation at Minister’s quarters in Hyderabad, Ajay Kumar thanked party workers and friends who expressed concern at his health condition and advised them neither to call him nor try to meet him. He told them that he will share updates on his health with them.

He also asked the party workers and friends who met him recently to undergo Covid-19 tests. The Minister, as a practice, has been testing himself for covid-19 at regular intervals since he moves among the public.

