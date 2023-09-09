Travel and Tourism Fair begins in Hyderabad

TTF Hyderabad 2023 has participation from India, Malaysia, Nepal, Thailand and Vietnam. Telangana is the host state for the show

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:49 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

Hyderabad: The Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF), returns to Hyderabad for its highly anticipated 2023 edition, featuring over 125 domestic and international exhibitors. Minister for Tourism and Culture, V.Srinivas Goud was the chief guest for the inaugural ceremony of the two-day event at HICC in Novotel on Saturday.

Emerging as a key travel trade show in Southern India, TTF Hyderabad 2023 has participation from India, Malaysia, Nepal, Thailand and Vietnam. Telangana is the host state for the show and has landed its full support. Gujarat is the partner state of the event and feature states include Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Puducherry.

Organisers said the TTF was exclusively opened to the travel trade on Day 1 and opens its doors to all visitors on Day 2. The show attracts travel trade buyers and sellers from various sectors, as well as a large number of eager travellers, seeking the best packages for hotels and tours, along with the latest updates on trends and new destinations.

