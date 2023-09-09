High command experiences the dissidence in State Congress

Many leaders have clearly informed the senior leaders from New Delhi that according top priority to people, who joined the Congress recently, would cast an adverse impact on the party prospects.

By S. Sandeep Kumar Updated On - 08:23 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

Hyderabad : The Congress high command, which is in the State to shortlist candidates for the ensuing Assembly elections and to oversee the arrangements for party meetings, is getting a first hand experience of the rampant dissidence in the Telangana Congress.

Irrespective of senior and junior leaders in the State Congress, many of them, especially those aspiring tickets to contest the forthcoming elections, made their intentions very clear to the Congress Screening Committee led by K Muraleedharan.

The State leadership has been extending red carpet welcome to leaders joining from other parties. This apart, assurances were being given to them about tickets to contest the forthcoming elections as well.

This treatment has not gone well with leaders, who have been loyal to the Congress for long. “According top priority to leaders joining from other parties and overlooking the leaders within the party, will definitely impact the party prospects in many constituencies. The same has been informed to the senior leaders from New Delhi” said a senior leader from State Congress.

A section of leaders from Gadwal constituency have reportedly taken serious objection on State leadership ticket assurance to Saritha Tirupataiah, who had joined the Congress from the BRS. The leaders also warned that if the party leadership did not consider their appeal, they would ensure the party’s defeat in the constituency.

Similary, the State Youth Congress leaders also reportedly demanded on allocation of tickets from Wanaparthy, Devarkonda, Tungaturthy, Amberpet and a few other constituencies. They demanded the party leadership to recognise the hardwork done by youth Congress leaders and not to go by mere seniority tag of other leaders, who are keen to contest the elections. They wanted the party leaders to assess the winning prospects of candidates and take a decision accordingly.

Komatireddy expresses unhappiness

Bhongir MP and TPCC star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy expressed his unhappiness with the party leadership for not including him in the Congress Working Committee and Central Election Committee.

“Being a very senior leader in the party, if I am treated this way, what kind of message is being given to the cadre in the party?” Komatireddy Venkat Reddy reportedly asked AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, who was in the city a few days ago.

The Bhongir MP is also learnt to have taken serious objection to including junior leaders, who had lost elections, in the Committees. Irked over the treatment, he also skipped the party’s executive meeting held here on Tuesday.