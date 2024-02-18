‘Treasure Hunt Hyderabad’ captivates adventure seekers

18 February 2024

Hyderabad: In an age where screens dominate our attention, one Instagram page is bringing the thrill of real-world treasure hunts back into the spotlight. “Treasure Hunt Hyderabad,” as it’s aptly named, has been captivating the city’s residents with its unique cash hunts scattered across Hyderabad.

For the past ten days, the Instagram page, with the handle ‘@treasurehunthyderabad,’ has been orchestrating cash treasure hunts by strategically placing envelopes filled with cash at undisclosed locations across the city. Each hunt begins with a video hint dropped on their page, sending the people of Hyderabad on a quest to find the hidden treasure.

What started as a novel idea has swiftly gained traction, amassing over 11,000 followers in just a short span.

Their reels showcasing the hunts have garnered more than 1 million views, indicating widespread interest and enthusiasm for the initiative.

“Treasure Hunt Hyderabad is an innovative and engaging initiative that transforms the city into an exciting playground for adventure seekers. Our mission is to encourage people to step out of the digital realm, explore their surroundings, and embark on thrilling treasure hunts. We hide cash in various locations across Hyderabad, create a unique and exhilarating experience for participants,” shared the admin of the page about the insights into their mission and motivations while speaking to ‘Telangana Today.’

But it’s not just about finding hidden cash, it’s about fostering a sense of excitement, exploration, and community among Hyderabad’s residents.

The initiative aims to bring people together, promote outdoor activities, and provide a refreshing break from the monotony of daily life.

The organisers of Treasure Hunt Hyderabad prefer to remain anonymous. “Treasure Hunt Hyderabad is an initiative started by a group of passionate individuals who believe in fostering community engagement, adventure, and outdoor exploration.

While we value transparency, we prefer to keep our identities private to maintain the focus on the treasure hunt experience itself,” they shared.

Speaking about the cash in the hunt, the funds for these hunts come from the organisers’ own pockets. “As of now, Treasure Hunt Hyderabad is not focused on earning profits,” the admin explained. “Our primary goal is to foster a sense of adventure, community engagement, and outdoor exploration.

While we don’t currently generate revenue from this initiative, we believe in the value it adds to the community and the joy it brings to participants,” they shared.

While this hunt has been going on for the past ten days in the city, they aim to organise hunts regularly to keep the excitement alive for the residents. Over the future, the frequency may vary, but they aim to provide a consistent and enjoyable experience.