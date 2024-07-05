Tribal Gurukul student selected for NIDJAM assessment camp

The student won the individual overall championship in the under-14 category in the Inter Society League (ISL)

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 July 2024, 06:31 PM

Kothagudem: A tenth class student of Bhadrachalam Tribal Gurukul, Padiga Indu has been selected for National Inter District Junior Athletics Meet (NIDJAM)-2024

Recently she participated in the national athletics meet held in Rajasthan and excelled in 100, 200, 400 metres sprint, shot put, long and high jump, and discus throw events under-14 category. She will take part in the camp at National Centre of Excellence (NCOE), Bhopal from July 6 to 20.

Indu stood as the champion in the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) national games held in Hyderabad. The student won the individual overall championship in the under-14 category in the Inter Society League (ISL) sports competitions held at Kinnerasani and Utnur.

Bhadrachalam ITDA Project Officer B Rahul, Tribal Gurukul regional coordinating officer T Venkateswara Raju, sports officer Ravi Kumar and the Gurukul principal M Devadas congratulated the student and wished her to excel in the coaching camp and represent the Indian team.