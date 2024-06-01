| Woman Constable In Kothagudem Wins Two Gold Medals In Athletics

She won gold medals in the 100 metres and 400 metres hurdles categories in the ‘Pan India Open Meet’ held in Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 June 2024, 07:40 PM

Kothagudem: A woman constable, Ratna Kumari working in the three-town police station in Kothagudem town won two gold medals in a recent national level athletics event.

Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju congratulated the constable for winning medals in State and national level competitions.

He wished to achieve many medals in the future as well and assured to extend all possible cooperation to the athlete to record success in the sports competitions. Kothagudem DSP Abdul Rahaman and three-town CI Shiva Prasad were present.