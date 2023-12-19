Ramu emerges fastest in U-16 60 metres event of Hyderabad Junior Athletic Meet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:08 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Medal winners of the under-16 60m event of the Hyderabad District Junior Athletic Meet on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: L Ramu emerged fastest in the under-16 boys category of the 60 metres event of the Hyderabad District Junior Athletic Meet held at Artillery Centre Athletics Stadium, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Ramu with a timing of 7.37s sealed top spot ahead of B Tanay and D Rochan in second and third places respectively.

In the other races, Shaik Suhani with a timing of 8.52s finished ahead of N Sai Suhani and Jigna Choudary in second and third places respectively in the under-16 girls 60m race.

Results: U-14: Boys: Triathlon Group A: 1. Tameem Tabish (1075), 2. Shriom Rana (542); Triathlon Group B: 1. Anshu Yadav (1982), 2. Nihal Warrior (1452), 3. T Abhinav (1312); Triathlon Group C: 1. Binay Kumar (1330), 2. Badal Singh (960), 3. Anurag Patel (759); Girls: Triathlon Group B : 1. Janaksha Sanju (St George School)(1259), 2. Maniya Gupta (1254), 3. Sreeja (975); U-16: Boys: 600m: 1. B Indra Paul (1:33.02s), 2. K Charan (1:34.33s), 3. Dheeraj S (1:41.67s); 60m: 1. L Ramu (7.37s), 2. B Tanay (7.41s), 3. D Rochan (7.61s); 80 metre hurdles : 1. Syed Tazeem (11.7s), 2. Ravi Prakash (14.0s); Long Jump: 1. MD Aman (3.91m), 2. Akash Kaushal (3.73m), 3. P Kasi (3.71m); Shot Put: 1. D Shyamsunder (11.54m), 2. V Govardhan (11.15m), 3. Akash Kaushal (10.21m); Girls: 600m: 1. Jigna Choudary (2:08.92), 2. Anjali (2:09.13), 3. R Roja (2:27.46); 60m: 1. Shaik Suhani (8.52s), 2. N Sai Suhani (8.89s), 3. Jigna (9.24s); High Jump: 1. Anjali Kumari (1.37m), 2. R Roja (1.05m); Long Jump: 1. S Suhani (3.63m), 2. Anjali (3.31m), 3. Jigna (3.21m).