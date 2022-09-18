Tribal legislators hail CM KCR for 10 per cent reservation for STs

Hyderabad: The tribal elected representatives of TRS hailed Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s decision to implement 10 per cent reservations for STs in Telangana. They demanded the union government to honour the resolution passed by the State Legislative Assembly or get ready to face the consequences.

Speaking to mediapersons at the party headquarters in Telangana Bhavan here on Sunday, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said September 17 is a historic day for tribals of Telangana as the Chief Minister announced implementation of 10 per cent reservations. She said he became a pillar of support for tribals by announcing Girijan Bandhu and distribution of pattas for Podu lands as well, apart from inaugurating the Kumram Bheem Adivasi Bhavan and Sevalal Banjara Bhavan in Hyderabad.

“The Chief Minister had not only fulfilled our long pending requests, but also showered us with gifts.

This will benefit about 45 lakh tribals living in the State,” she said, adding that as assured by the Chief Minister, the number of tribal residential welfare schools will be increased soon.

The Minister demanded the union government to spell out its stand on enhancing the ST reservations. She also wanted the Centre to clarify on the fate of tribal university, Bayyaram Steel Factory, Kazipet Railway Coach factory and other promises. “If the BJP leaders have any conscience, they should fulfill the promises made by their top leaders to tribals,” she asked.

MP Maloth Kavitha, MLAs Rekha Naik, Rega Kantha Rao, Ravinder Naik, former MP Seetaram Naik, Telangana State Girijan Co-operative Corporation (GCC) chairman Valya Naik and other TRS leaders were present.