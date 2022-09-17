CM KCR inaugurates Adivasi, Banjara Bhavans in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:29 PM, Sat - 17 September 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday inaugurated Kumram Bheem Adivasi Bhavan and Sevalal Banjara Bhavan which were named after tribal revolutionary leader Kumram Bheem and Banjara spiritual leader Sant Sevalal, respectively, in Banjara Hills. He wanted tribal leaders and intellectuals to make both the Bhavans as platforms for progress of communities.

The Chief Minister unveiled the busts of both the leaders and paid floral tributes to them after inaugurating both the Bhavans which were constructed at a cost of about Rs 21.5 crore each.

Addressing the gathering, Chandrashekhar Rao said protection of the Adivasis, Podu lands issue and education were among the top priorities of the State government. He stated that the Banjaras/Lambadas were a unique community living with self-respect and lifestyle. “We still have a lot of problems and only the building won’t resolve all issues,” he noted.

He stated that a committee officials was on the work to resolve the podu lands issue and suggested that the new facility be a platform to work for the uplift and development of the tribal community. He told the community leaders to have task forces and different cells to work for different sections of the community.

Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao and tribal legislators attended the programme.