Tribal pregnant woman treks for 2 kms to reach PHC in Adilabad

The eight-month-pregnant woman, Pendra Sridevi trekked for 1.8 kilometers from Chittabatta hamlet to Gourapur village.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 July 2024, 07:29 PM

A tribal pregnant woman treks for around 2 kilometers from Chittabatta to Gourapur villages in Indervelli mandal before reaching a primary health centre in Utnoor mandal centre on Friday. Photo: Shivaji Pawar

Adilabad: Exposing tacky connectivity of the region and resultant plight of public, a tribal pregnant woman was forced to trek for about 2 kilometers and then to cross a flooding stream by a bullock cart at Chittabatta hamlet in Gourapur in Indervelli mandal before reaching a primary health centre (PHC) in Utnoor mandal centre on Friday.

The eight-month-pregnant woman, Pendra Sridevi trekked for 1.8 kilometers from Chittabatta hamlet to Gourapur village, from there she went to Dhanor (B) village by an auto-rickshaw.

Also Read Efforts on to ensure connectivity to every hamlet in agency areas: Seethakka

She was then shifted to a birth-waiting room at PHC in Utnoor mandal centre.

She was accompanied by an ASHA worker Kanaka Laxmi of the hamlet during the arduous trek. However, she was visibly struggling to walk the distance.

The woman and locals said that the hamlet would be isolated from the mainstream once the stream, located between Chittabatta and Gourapur habitations, swells for around a week if the region sees downpours.

She stated that staffers of the government-run ambulance service and health department could not reach the hamlet by crossing the flooding stream.

The ASHA worker Laxmi admitted that, pregnant women of the hamlet would be stranded in the habitation if the area registers heavy rains. She said that she shifted Sridevi to Utnoor, fearing the stream would overflow.

She requested the officials concerned to take steps to construct a bridge across the stream at the earliest.

When asked, District Medical and Health Officer Dr Narender Rathod said that an inquiry would be conducted. He stated that steps would be taken to prevent inconvenience to pregnant women belonging to remote areas in reaching health centres.