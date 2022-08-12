Tricolour balloons event: Traffic diversions in Hyderabad on Saturday

12 August 22

Hyderabad: In view of the tricolour balloons programme in connection with Swatantra Bharatha Vajrostavalu to be held on Tank Bund on Saturday, traffic restrictions have been placed in the surroundings from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Diversions:

*Tank Bund – Ambedkar statue towards Telugu Talli flyover – Iqbal Minar

* Liberty – Himayathnagar

*Sailing Club towards Kavadiguda – DBR Mills – Lower Tank Bund – Katta Maisamma – Telugu Talli flyover

*DBR Mills towards Goshala – Kavadiguda – Jabbar Complex – Bible House.

* Old Secretariat towards Telugu Talli flyover.

Parking Places:

*NTR Ghat road and New MLA quarters.

* Lower Tank Bund slip road.

* NTR stadium.

* Buddha Bhavan road and Necklace Road.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have requested citizens to plan their travel accordingly.