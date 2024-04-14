Trisha fires CFC to Next Gen Women’s T20 Trophy win

Center for Cricket (CFC) Excellence Academy secured a nine-wicket win over Coaching Beyond (CB) in the final of the Next Gen Women's T20 Trophy held at NextGen Ground in Thumkunta, Medchal on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 April 2024, 11:05 PM

Victorious CFC team members with the winners trophy on Sunday.

Hyderabad: G Trisha Reddy’s all-round show powered Center for Cricket (CFC) Excellence Academy to a nine-wicket win over Coaching Beyond (CB) in the final of the Next Gen Women’s T20 Trophy held at NextGen Ground in Thumkunta, Medchal on Sunday.

Batting first, CB were bowled out for 121 in 20 overs. Trisha impressed with a figure of 3/18. Later, Ramya’s unbeaten 72 runs and Trisha’s 44 runs lead their side to reach the target in 15.5 overs with nine wickets in hand.

Also Read Samanvith, Divith win chess titles