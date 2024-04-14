Samanvith, Divith win chess titles

After six rounds, Samanvith of Johnson Grammar School, Mallapur was tied with Skandha Raj with 5.5 points each. In the tie-break, Samanvith topped ahead of Skandha and Nikil Reddy in second and third places respectively.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 April 2024, 08:17 PM

Hyderabad: Sri Samanvith and Divith Reddy won titles in the 215th Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament held at Brilliant Grammar High School, Dilsukhnagar on Sunday.

In the open category, Divith of 21K School with 5.5 points finished ahead of Gade Sharanya and Perumallu in second and third spots respectively.

Results: Top Ten Places: 1. Divith Reddy Adulla, 2. Gade Sharanya, 3. Perumallu, 4. Viswajith Sai, 5. Tarun Mateti, 6. Rishi Pallagani, 7. Srivatsav Vadde, 8. Y Muralimohan, 9. Jaideep Reddy Sanikommu, 10.SK Galib;

Age category prize winners: U-15: Boys: 1. Avyukth Tiwari, 2. Aarush Nadella; Girls:1. Tanvi Kakarala, 2. Sahasra Reddi; U-13 Boys: 1. T Nikil Reddy, 2. Tarun Sai Thota; Girls: 1. Rishita Baheti, 2. Hyma Sanvitha; U-11 Boys: 1. K Ishan Krishna, 2. Aarudh Reddy; Girls: 1. A Pranavi, 2. K Saanvi Reddy; U-9 Boys: 1. Skandha Raj, 2. Maneesh Reddy; Girls: 1. Trishika Patnaik, 2. Riya Thakur; U-7 Boys: 1. Prasidh Ambati, 2. Ishaan Sathiraju; Girls: 1. Sai Anshitha,2. Saanvika; Best Woman: Shreya Sunthwal; Best Veteran: PVV Satyanarayana.