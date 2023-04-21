Hanamkonda: Tiny tots enthrall audience at cultural fest

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:31 PM, Fri - 21 April 23

Kids at Shloka schools cultural fest held in Hanamkonda on Friday.

Hanamkonda: The little kids studying in the primary classes of the Shloka High School, Hanumnagar, here on Friday have charmed the parents as well as the teachers at the annual cultural festival ‘Kidz’.

Attired in their best colourful and attractive dresses, they have danced to tunes of traditional and modern numbers. While some of them made solo performances, the others in groups enthralled the audience.

They recited Shlokas and poems, and performed the role-plays at the programme in the presence of their class teachers and other staff.

“We celebrate the cultural fest for the children every year to nurture their talent. It is a fun time for the kids before winding up the schools for this academic year.” Principal Srikanth Reddy said.

