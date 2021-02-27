Trouvaille fancied for Mumbai feature

Mumbai: The SK Sunderji-trained Trouvaille (up CS Jodha), which worked well in the morning trials, has every chance to claim the R N Kanga Trophy 1400 metres, a handicap for horses in Class I, rated 80 & upward (60 to 79 eligible) the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday.
False rails are up. The first race starts at 3-30 p.m.
SELECTIONS
1. The Bawaji 1, Hioctane 2, Touch of Faith 3
2. Trouvaille 1, Victorious Sermon 2, Flying Visit 3
3. Rambunctious 1, Rambler 2, Daddy’s Pride 3
4. Belenus 1, Ms Boss 2, Sachertorte 3
5. Flying Scotsman 1, Medora 2, Rasputin 3
6. Fuhrer 1, Pense’e 2, Decaprio 3
Day’s Best: Rambunctious.
Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Treble: 4, 5 & 6.
Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.
Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .