Trouvaille fancied for Mumbai feature

False rails are up

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 5:44 pm

Mumbai: The SK Sunderji-trained Trouvaille (up CS Jodha), which worked well in the morning trials, has every chance to claim the R N Kanga Trophy 1400 metres, a handicap for horses in Class I, rated 80 & upward (60 to 79 eligible) the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 3-30 p.m.

SELECTIONS

1. The Bawaji 1, Hioctane 2, Touch of Faith 3

2. Trouvaille 1, Victorious Sermon 2, Flying Visit 3

3. Rambunctious 1, Rambler 2, Daddy’s Pride 3

4. Belenus 1, Ms Boss 2, Sachertorte 3

5. Flying Scotsman 1, Medora 2, Rasputin 3

6. Fuhrer 1, Pense’e 2, Decaprio 3

Day’s Best: Rambunctious.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .