Horse Racing: In Contention fancied for Mumbai feature

SK Sunderji-trained In Contention looks good in the RN Ganga Trophy 1600 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-I

06:35 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

Mumbai: The SK Sunderji-trained In Contention looks good in the RN Ganga Trophy 1600 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-I, rated 80 and above the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 4.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Flying Scotsman 1, Charlie 2, Flaming Lamborgini 3

2. In Contention 1, Count Of Savoy 2, Euphoric 3

3. Goldiva 1, Alpha Domino 2, Whatsinaname 3

4. Treasure Gold 1, She Is On Fire 2, Campaign 3

5. Giant King 1, She’s A Treasure 2, Endurance 3

6. Blaze Carson 1, Zukor 2, Red Riot 3

7. My Princess 1, Ristretto 2, Nelson River 3

8. Lord Murphy 1, Lady Di 2, House Of Lords 3

Day’s Best: Lord Murphy.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

First Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

