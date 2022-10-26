TRS, BJP trying to win Munugode by-poll with money, liquor: Revanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:22 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

Nalgonda: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday charged that the TRS and BJP were trying to win in Munugode by-election by distributing money and liquor to the voters.

At a media conference in Kompally, he said that both BJP and TRS candidates were not new to the people of Munugode and alleged that the candidates, who earlier worked as MLAs of the assembly constituency, have equal responsibility for backwardness of the assembly constituency. The condition of roads in the assembly constituency was also indicating their negligence on solving the issues, he added.

He said that it was not possible to TRS government to complete Dindi Lift Irrigation Scheme in the next eight years also. He said that both TRS and BJP candidates did not come forward to accept the challenge of Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi holding a liquor and money free elections. The TRS and BJP were trying to create confusion to avoid the issues in the assembly constituency come for discussion. He said that Rajagopal Reddy suffered from fever due to panic after survey reports predicted third place to him in the by elections.

He said a public meeting titled “Mahila Garjana” would be conducted at Munugode at 12 noon on November 1.