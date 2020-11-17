TRS cadre urged to strive hard for GHMC polls

Minister conducted GHMC election preparatory meeting with TRS workers from Dharmapuri constituency at his camp office in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

By | Published: 8:52 pm

Karimnagar: Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar called upon Telangana Rashtra Samithi workers to strive hard for the victory of party candidates in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections scheduled to be held on December 1.

Minister conducted GHMC election preparatory meeting with TRS workers from Dharmapuri constituency at his camp office in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

He is the in-charge for 135th division of Venkatapur. Besides discussing various aspects, Eashwar made some advises to be followed during the campaign to attract voters. Speaking on the occasion, Eashwar advised the party cadre to convince division voters to exercise their votes to TRS candidate by explaining about developmental and welfare schemes being implemented in the state by the state government.

Besides the government’s achievements, failures of opposition parties should also be explained to the people. TRS achieved a separate state after facing a number of challenges and bitter experiences. On some occasions, it was more important to get inspiration from past experiences.

The present situation could not arise again and again. Moreover, the party would seek support from party cadres only on a few occasions. So, cadre should work hard for the victory of the party, he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .