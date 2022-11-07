TRS demands for BC Census for effective implementation of reservations

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:34 PM, Mon - 7 November 22

File Photo of TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao.

Hyderabad: The TRS (BRS) on Monday observed that the Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court upholding the validity of the 103rd Constitutional Amendment and paving way for 10 per cent reservations in government jobs and educational institutions to the ‘economically weaker sections, had only strengthened the party’s demand for conducting the Backward Classes Census in Telangana.

In a statement, TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao said the BC Census was mandatory to ensure that none of the underprivilaged sections of the society is deprived of the opportunities. He demanded that the Centre to consider the resolution passed by the Telangana State Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council, to take up the BC Census.

Also Read Supreme Court upholds 10 per cent EWS quota in admissions, jobs

He advised the Centre to change its stand on the BC Census at least after the Supreme Court verdict, as it would ensure justice to all castes through effective implementation of reservations.