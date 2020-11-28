GHMC polls: TRS intensifies campaign in Hayathnagar

RS has been leading in the campaign with roadshows, bike rallies, public speeches and padayatras to reach out to citizens

Hyderabad: With just a day left for the election campaign in the municipal corporation elections, political parties have intensified campaign to garner the support of voters. The TRS has been leading in the campaign with roadshows, bike rallies, public speeches and padayatras to reach out to citizens.

Sama Tirumal Reddy, TRS candidate of Hayathnagar municipal division on Saturday conducted election rally in Sithapuram Colony, Bhagat SIngh Colony, Peddammagudi Colony, Dwarakamayi Colony and Huda Sai Nagar Colony. TRS leaders and scores of party workers took part in the canvassing and distributed pamphlets to voters explaining TRS election manifesto besides development programmes undertaken in Greater Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Tirumal Reddy appealed to the voters to cast their valuable vote for the TRS party. He sought people to extend their support and ensure his win for the second time and said he would ensure the overall development of the division if voters chose to elect him on December 1.

