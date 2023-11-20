Telangana Elections: NRIs travel home for election campaign

Many NRIs from across the world are traveling to Telangana to campaign for their favourite political parties and also candidates.

By Irfan Mohammed Updated On - 01:45 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Jeddah: As the high-octane battle for the November 30 Telangana Assembly polls draws near, not only the people of the State but NRIs from the state also are excited to vote for their favourite leader and party.

Many NRIs from across the world are traveling to Telangana to campaign for their favourite political parties and also candidates.

The NRIs having considerable clout among their fellow villagers back home in India for various reasons and their involvement in campaign can make difference in dozens of assembly constituencies in the State in general and the northern Telangana in particular.

The BRS stands top among political forces that has sizable following abroad, with many NRIs irrespective of political affiliations being admirers of BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao.

Dannapuneni Ravi, a well-known Telangana activist in USA, told ‘Telangana Today’ that some three dozen of NRI volunteers have travelled back home to campaign for BRS in a phased manner and many more were on their way to their villages.

“When I visited Makkah and prayed for victory of BRS in Karimnagar assembly segment, people faulted me yet undeterred I have gone to home for campaigning for BRS in Karimnagar”, said Mohammed Aqueel, A Saudi based NRI whose video for praying in Makkah for BRS became viral.

Aqueel is among those who reached Telangana to campaign for BRS and was on the stage with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao when he addressed an election meeting in Karimnagar recently.

Also, some NRIs are travelling home to campaign for Bajireddy Govardhan of Nizamabad Rural, Dr. K. Sanjay of Korutla, both from BRS, Adi Srinivas of Congress from Vemulawada and Akbaruddin Owaisi of AIMIM in Chandrayanagutta.

NRIs Pyata Narayana of Medipalli Mandal in Jagtial district and lives in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and Katukam Ravi of Chandurthi Mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district and lives in Dubai, both are among others to campaign for Adi Srinivas, Congress candidate from Vemulawada constituency of Rajanna Sircilla district.