TRS issues public notice proposing its name change to BRS

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:42 PM, Mon - 7 November 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi issued a public notice on Monday proposing to change its name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi. Accordingly, people who have any objection to the proposed new name, may send their objection with reasons to the Secretary (Political Party), Election Commission of India, Nirvachan Sadan, Ashoka Road in New Delhi, within 30 days of the publication of the public notice.

The TRS general body meeting held at Telangana Bhavan on October 5, has passed an unanimous resolution to ‘Bharat Rashtra Samiti’ (BRS), heralding the party’s foray into national politics. Immediately thereafter, a letter was sent to the Election Commission by the party’s general secretary informing the election body about the party resolution and requesting to do the needful.