TRS leader’s son killed in road crash in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:48 PM, Tue - 19 July 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A youngster died on the spot after the car he was driving went out of control and crashed into a moving truck ahead at Pedda Golconda village on the Outer Ring Road in Shamshabad on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as R.Dinesh Reddy (28), a resident of Nalgonda district and son of R.Mallikarjun Reddy, a senior TRS party leader from the district. The incident occurred in the evening when Dinesh Reddy was proceeding towards Shamshabad in a luxury car reportedly driven by him.

According to the police, when the car reached near Pedda Golconda, due to overspeeding, the car went out of control and crashed into the truck going ahead. He lost control of the steering wheel after crashing and the car turned over. Though the air bags got activated, he suffered bleeding injuries and died on the spot.

The Shamshabad police booked a case and are investigating. CCTV footage from the route is being examined.