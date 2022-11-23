TRS MLA says BJP’s discrimination towards Telangana evident in internal meetings too

MLA said that Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax and other central probe agencies had become BJP’s puppets.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:39 PM, Wed - 23 November 22

Hyderabad: Qutbullapur MLA KP Vivekanand said the Bharatiya Janata Party’s discrimination towards Telangana was evident even its executive meetings, with one such meeting on Tuesday discussing not even a single issue pertaining to the State.

The union government deliberately delays funds to Telangana and does not sanction rightful share of projects. Save for spewing venom on Telangana, the BJP lacks commitment in the welfare and development of India’s youngest State, he said.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, the Qutbullapur MLA said Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax and other central probe agencies had become BJP’s puppets. In the covert operation to lure four TRS MLAs, the BJP’s role was exposed. When the Special Investigation Team (SIT) serves notices on BJP naitonal general secretary BL Santosh to clear doubts, why was State BJP president Bandi Sanjay getting anxious, he asked, also asking why BL Santosh was afraid to appear before the SIT.

Countering the State BJP president’s comments that companies were not keen on investing in Telangana, Vivekanand reminded that just a day ago, Amazon had announced investments worth Rs.36,300 crore in Hyderabad.

Lashing out at the union government for conducting searches at Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy’s residence, the Qutbullapur MLA said a huge amount of time was being wasted in conducting raids ande nothing substantial was being recovered. All these searches were only to threaten TRS leaders and to divert the people’s attention from the BJP’s covert operation, he added.