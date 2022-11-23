MP Vaddiraju extends Rs 2 lakh financial assistance to FRO’s family

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:53 PM, Wed - 23 November 22

Khammam: Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra has extended a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the family of slain FRO Ch Srinivasa Rao.

The MP, who attended the last rites of the FRO at Erlapudi village of Raghunathapalem, paid tributes to the FRO and consoled the family members. He handed over the money through the hands of Ministers Puvvada Ajay Kumar and A Indrakaran Reddy.

The ministers appreciated Ravichandra for his gesture.