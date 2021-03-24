TRS MPs push demand for Kazipet railway coach factory

TRS MPs submitted a representation to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal seeking sanction of the coach factory without any further delay

By | Published: 11:49 pm

Hyderabad: The ruling TRS reiterated the demand of people of Telangana State for the railway coach factory at Kazipet as was promised in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

The TRS MPs submitted a representation to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal seeking sanction of the coach factory without any further delay. They said that the State government was committed to provide necessary land for the project.

In the representation given to the Railway Minister in Delhi on Wednesday, the TRS pointed out that the establishment of the railway coach factory at Kazipet was a statutory obligation of the Centre under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, which was assured by the then Home Minister Rajnath Singh in the Parliament on July 24, 2018 who asserted that the provisions of the Act should be implemented by ‘Word and Spirit’.

It was also informed that the Act envisages the Indian Railways to examine the feasibility of setting up the coach factory in Telangana and also improve railway connectivity.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .