TRS releases second list of 20 candidates for GHMC elections

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has released the second list of 20 candidates for GHMC elections on Thursday. With this the total number of candidates declared by the party so far has reached to 125. The division wise list of the 20 candidates is as follows.

Sr No Division Name

1 5 Mallapur Devender Reddy

2 9 Ramanthapur Gandham Jyotsna

3 50 Begum Bazar Pooja Vyas Bilal Rajasthani

4 57 Suleman Nagar A Saritha Mahesh

5 58 Shastripuram B. Rajesh Yadav

6 59 Mailardevpally T Premdas Goud

7 60 Rajendra Nagar Korani Srilatha

8 79 Himayatnagar Hemalatha Yadav

9 84 Bagh amberpet Padmavathi Reddy

10 88 Bholakpur Bingi Naveen Kumar

11 94 Shaikpet M Satya Narayana Yadav

12 106 Serilingampally Ragam Nagender Yadav

13 120 Balanagar Ravinder Reddy Avula

14 121 Kukatpally Satyanarayana Jupalli

15 122 Vivekananda Nagar Colony Madavaram Roja Rangarao

16 137 Vinayak nagar Baddam Pushpalatha Reddy

17 142 Addagutta Prasanna Laxmi

18 144 Mettuguda Rasuri Sunitha

19 146 Boudhnagar Kandi Sailaja

20 149 Begumpet Maheshwari Srihari

