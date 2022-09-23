TRS rubbishes Union Minister’s remarks, remind her about Centre’s awards to Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:10 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

Rubbishing the accusations of union Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyothi that the State government had stopped funding gram panchayats

Hyderabad: Rubbishing the accusations of union Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyothi that the State government had stopped funding gram panchayats, TRS legislators on Friday reminded her that the State government had received 13 awards for its efficient administration and performance from the union Rural Development Ministry led by her.

“The BJP has done nothing for Telangana that their party leaders can take credit for. Hence, they are resorting to mindless accusations without realising that the Centre itself had commended the State for its performance on numerous occasions. Bandi Sanjay too is promising to continue the schemes launched by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao,” TRS MLA KP Vivekananda said at a press conference here.

The legislator said Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao was the best option to lead Telangana on the path of development and progress. He alleged that while the TRS government was busy in addressing public issues, the BJP was busy either ousting or subjugating Opposition party-led governments by misusing the the institution of the Governor and also Central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and Income Tax etc.

MLC Yegge Mallesham said the Praja Sangrama Yatra taken up by Bandi Sanjay was a flop show and the same would be its fate in the next elections in Telangana. Rather than making sweeping remarks and baseless allegations against the TRS government and the Chief Minister, Sanjay should first get pending funds amounting to Rs 1 lakh crore to Telangana before commencing his next round of yatra, he added.