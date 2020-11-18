TRS will win over 100 seats in GHMC polls: KCR

Party president says TRS is a powerful political force not only in the State but also in the country and every time people have blessed it

Hyderabad: Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao exuded confidence that the TRS will repeat its previous performance and emerge as the strongest party with more than 100 divisions in the GHMC polls.

He said the TRS was ‘Sri Rama Raksha’ for Telangana State and its people. He wanted the party cadre to reach out to all the citizens of Hyderabad and explain the achievements of the TRS government in the last six years.

Hinting at the recent defeat in the Dubbak bypolls, the TRS president said fighting was not new to the party which was underestimated by its opponents many times. He pointed out that the TRS was termed as history at one point during the separate Statehood movement when it lost elections, but the party rose from the lows and emerged victorious. “The TRS is a powerful political force not only in the State but also in the country. The party has achieved great success in every Assembly, Parliament, Zilla Parishad, Municipal and Gram Panchayat elections. Every time people have blessed us. GHMC also will win the election,” he said. He said people favoured the ruling TRS in numerous surveys carried out by the party leadership in the recent past.

Addressing party leaders at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday, Chandrashekhar Rao said Hyderabad had undergone a lot of development in the last six years at a cost of more than Rs 67,000 crore. Many new flyover bridges and underpasses have been built to overcome traffic problems in the city. Basti Dawakhanas too were started to render health services for the poor in their locality. “We have regularised the lands owned by the poor through GO no.58, besides feeding nearly 50,000 people every day on payment of just Rs 5. Many more programmes were launched and many others will be taken up. People are observing all the work in front of them,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the people of Hyderabad were not ready to fall for the false propaganda of the BJP, which was trying hard to confuse people which should be strongly countered by the TRS cadre. He stated that Hyderabad was a city of religious harmony where people of all religions and regions have lived together in harmony for centuries.

“Though there were communal riots in the past, there have been no such incidents since the TRS came to power. Instead, the city has been peaceful and investments are pouring into the city. A total of Rs 2 lakh crore investments have been made in the city over last six years,” he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao said development was possible only if law and order was under control. He said the people have recognised this and it was time for them to decide whether they want a communally-divided Hyderabad or a peaceful city where everyone lived in harmony.

