TRSMA urges govt to issue guidelines on school fees

Hyderabad: The Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA) has appealed to the State government to issue guidelines for collection of last academic year’s pending fees and this academic year’s fee besides seeking a procedure to be adapted for fee defaulters.

TRSMA, which represents budget private schools across the State, said most school managements were yet to recover about 35 per cent fees for the academic year 2019-20 as schools were indefinitely closed since March 14, 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The association also said parents were not paying the tuition fee of the present academic year 2020-21 due to which managements were facing a major financial crisis and were not able to pay school building rents, salaries, electricity bills etc. About 30 per cent private schools were on the verge of closue, it said.

Budget private schools have also appealed to the government to convert property tax, electricity and water bills from commercial to domestic category.

“Recommend NBFCs and banks to extend moratorium on EMI’s payable for school buses till March 2021, and insurance regulatory authority to provide insurance holiday during the lockdown period. Schools should be provided with interest free unsecured loans with a 12 months moratorium. It will be highly appreciated if these decisions are taken immediately which will go long way in saving budget private schools in general and education in particular,” TRSMA president Y Shekhar Rao said in a representation to the government.

