Try this authentic Telangana special pickle

By Idrani Ireni
Hyderabad: We all know that summer is the season for making pickles, juices, squash and different kinds of fryums. Uppava or Nuvvula Avakaya is one of them. It is a pickle recipe made with raw mangoes, roasted sesame seeds powder, and mustard powder. A simple yet flavourful and delicious pickle, it is made using groundnut oil or sesame oil. Tastes super good with hot steaming rice with a dash of ghee. A must try recipe for all – if you have it once you will crave keep craving for more.
Ingredients
Raw mango : 1 kg
Sesame powder : 1/4 kg roasted and powdered
Ginger-garlic paste : 100 gms
Mustard seeds : 2 tsp
Cumin and fenugreek powder : 1 tsp of cumin seeds and 1/2 tsp of fenugreek seeds roasted and powdered
Turmeric powder : 2 tsp
Salt : As needed
Oil : 1/4 kg
Method
Take fresh raw mangoes for the pickle, cut them into required shape and pieces.
For one kg of mango pieces, take 1/4 kg of sesame seeds, dry roast them and grind into a fine powder.
When grinding the sesame Seeds, grind it using a whip/ pulse button or if we run it continuously it forms a lump.
Take 1/4 kg of either groundnut oil or sesame oil for the pickle.
To temper the pickle, heat 1/4 kg of oil in a pan. Add a tbsp of mustard and cumin seeds each.
Add a tbsp of red chilli seeds, let splutter and put off the flame. Add 100 gms of ginger-garlic paste, mix well and let it cool down completely.
In the meantime, mix the pickle ingredients. To a mixing bowl, add sesame powder, rock salt as needed, 2 tsp of mustard powder and 1 ½ tsp of cumin and fenugreek powder.
Add a tsp of turmeric powder, a few garlic cloves, mix them all well with the mango pieces.
Add the temper and mix well, after 2 days as the oil will separate and the pickle will taste good.
Store it in a glass container
