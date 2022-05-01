Try this authentic Telangana special pickle

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:54 PM, Sun - 1 May 22

By Idrani Ireni

Hyderabad: We all know that summer is the season for making pickles, juices, squash and different kinds of fryums. Uppava or Nuvvula Avakaya is one of them. It is a pickle recipe made with raw mangoes, roasted sesame seeds powder, and mustard powder. A simple yet flavourful and delicious pickle, it is made using groundnut oil or sesame oil. Tastes super good with hot steaming rice with a dash of ghee. A must try recipe for all – if you have it once you will crave keep craving for more.

Ingredients

Raw mango : 1 kg

Sesame powder : 1/4 kg roasted and powdered

Ginger-garlic paste : 100 gms

Mustard seeds : 2 tsp

Cumin and fenugreek powder : 1 tsp of cumin seeds and 1/2 tsp of fenugreek seeds roasted and powdered

Turmeric powder : 2 tsp

Salt : As needed

Oil : 1/4 kg

Method

Take fresh raw mangoes for the pickle, cut them into required shape and pieces.

For one kg of mango pieces, take 1/4 kg of sesame seeds, dry roast them and grind into a fine powder.

When grinding the sesame Seeds, grind it using a whip/ pulse button or if we run it continuously it forms a lump.

Take 1/4 kg of either groundnut oil or sesame oil for the pickle.

To temper the pickle, heat 1/4 kg of oil in a pan. Add a tbsp of mustard and cumin seeds each.

Add a tbsp of red chilli seeds, let splutter and put off the flame. Add 100 gms of ginger-garlic paste, mix well and let it cool down completely.

In the meantime, mix the pickle ingredients. To a mixing bowl, add sesame powder, rock salt as needed, 2 tsp of mustard powder and 1 ½ tsp of cumin and fenugreek powder.

Add a tsp of turmeric powder, a few garlic cloves, mix them all well with the mango pieces.

Add the temper and mix well, after 2 days as the oil will separate and the pickle will taste good.

Store it in a glass container

Stay tuned to Hyderabadi Ruchulu column for more recipes.

YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/hyderabadiruchulu

Website: www.hyderabadiruchulu.com

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .