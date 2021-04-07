TS, AP officials meet over bifurcation issues

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla discussed various issues with officials from the two States through video conference

Hyderabad: Emphasising on the need to resolve pending bifurcation issues between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the Unon Home Ministry has conducted a review meeting on Wednesday.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla discussed various issues with officials from the two States through video conference. The division of government institutions as per Schedule IX and X of AP Reorganisation Act and bifurcation of officers in police department were discussed along with issues related to commercial taxes and electricity departments, it is learnt.

