TS BC Study Circle to provide free coaching for police job aspirants

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:47 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State BC Study Circles are providing free coaching for the physical test and main exam for recruitment to Sub Inspector of Police and Police Constable posts from Wednesday.

The coaching will be extended to 100 candidates in each of the 15 BC Study Circle/Centre for 90 days or till the date of main exam, whichever is earlier. Study Circles located in Hyderabad, Adilabad and Khammam will coach 250 candidates each.

A total of 1,237 candidates who took coaching for Preliminary Written Test (PWT) at the BC Study Circles have qualified for the physical test for SI of Police and Police Constable posts. Candidates who underwent coaching for the PWT at BC Study Circles/Centres would be admitted directly in the respective Circles/Centres in the State, TS BC Study Circles Director, K Aloke Kumar said in a press release.

Candidates who qualified in the prelims but not taken coaching in the BC Study Circles can also apply and such candidates would be selected based on the merit and reservation. Interested candidates can apply at the TS BC Study Circles or Centres.