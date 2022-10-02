TSLPRB lowers minimum qualifying marks for SCT SIs, PCs

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:30 PM, Sun - 2 October 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has lowered minimum qualifying marks to be secured by candidates for certain categories in order to qualify in the Preliminary Written Test (PWT) for recruitment to posts of SCT SIs (Civil) and / or equivalent posts, SCT PCs (Civil) and / or equivalent posts, Transport Constables and Prohibition & Excise Constables.

As per new amendments issued by the State government in two separate orders, to qualify in the PWT paper, the minimum marks for OCs is 30 per cent, 25 per cent for BCs and 20 per cent for SCs, STs and Ex-servicemen, the TSLPRB said in a press release on Sunday. Earlier, as per the recruitment notifications, the minimum qualifying marks was 30 per cent for all categories i.e., OCs, BCs, SCs, STs and Ex- servicemen.

The Board said Ex-servicemen details of the candidates (for Army / Navy / Air Force / Territorial Army Personnel) were not captured in the part I application form as per the rules in vogue at that time.

Hence, the Ex-servicemen candidates who are eligible and desirous of claiming age relaxation / reservation and other benefits under Ex-servicemen quota have been asked to fill up the relevant application form made available on the TSLPRB website https://www.tslprb.in/ from 8 am on October 4 till 12 midnight on October 8.