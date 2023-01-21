| Ts Bc Study Circles Extend Last Date For Free Coaching To Group Ii Exams

TS BC study circles extend last date for free coaching to Group-II exams

The Centre will provide free bilingual coaching to 200 eligible candidates for the Group-II examination at the TS BC Study Centre, Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:43 PM, Sat - 21 January 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State BC Employability, Skill Development and Training Centre, popular as BC Study Circles, has extended the last date for submitting online applications for free coaching for the TSPSC’s Group-II examination.

The Centre will provide free bilingual coaching to 200 eligible candidates for the Group-II examination at the TS BC Study Centre, Government City College, Hyderabad from February 1. Applicants whose annual parental income is below Rs.5 lakh are eligible for coaching.

Candidates can apply online on the website https://tsbcstudycircle.cgg.gov.in/. For details, contact 040-27077929 or 7780359322.