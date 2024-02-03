TS BIE’s English practicals move draws praise

Bihar, Sikkim, Punjab among other States plan to replicate Telangana board’s system

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 February 2024, 11:10 PM

Hyderabad: The English practicals introduced by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) to improve and shape communication skills of intermediate students has caught the eye of several States in the country.

Launched for first-year intermediate students from this academic year i.e., 2023-24, the English practicals has received strong endorsement and appreciation from several States including Bihar, Sikkim, Punjab and Manipur, which are now planning to replicate a similar system and have recently sought details about the initiative from the Board.

Also Read Telangana: Inter practical exams from Thursday

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) too has enquired into the steps being undertaken by the Board to improve English communication skills among students. The CBSE which has already incorporated project work in English has sought details about the English labs being conducted for intermediate students in the State.

“States including Bihar and Sikkim enquired and took details about English practical exams,” a senior official told ‘Telangana Today’.

To hone English communication skills among intermediate students, the TSBIE began with introducing English practicals for first-year students. The components under which students are being tested include just a minute (JAM), communication functions, role play, listening comprehension and practical record. Students, as part of JAM, will be asked to speak on a topic ranging from favourite teacher, sport etc.

As part of role play, two students will be given a situation in which they have to converse for about a minute or two. As for communicative functions, a student’s oral response will be recorded in a given situation for about one or two minutes. Students will also be assessed for their written skills via listening comprehension and practical record books.

Twenty marks have been catered to English practical examination, while theory exam will be held for 80 marks. A minimum of seven marks have to be secured in the practical exam, which is a qualifying test. The first English practical examination is expected to be attempted by 4,78,527 first-year students on February 16.

“The English practicals are aimed at improving language skills of students particularly from rural background. Next academic year, it will be introduced for the second-year students as well,” says B Jayaprada Bai, CoE, TS BIE and Regional Joint Director of Intermediate Education.