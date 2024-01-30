Telangana: Inter practical exams from Thursday

To be held at 2,032 centres across Telangana, English practicals for first-year students

30 January 2024

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The practical examinations for the intermediate students are set to commence on Thursday. The examinations will be conducted at 2,032 centres in the State from 9 am to 12 noon, and 2 pm to 5 pm till February 16.

A total of 3,21,803 students including 2,17,714 MPC stream and 1,04,089 BiPC students are expected to appear for the examination. Similarly, 94,819 students will take practical examinations in vocational courses.

Starting this academic year, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) introduced an English practical examination, which will be conducted for first-year students on February 16. Next academic year, this practical examination which is a qualifying paper, will be introduced for the second-year students.

As part of the English language oral assessment, students will be asked to speak for a minute from a given list of 30 topics. The other oral assessments are role play and communicative functions. As part of the role play, two students will be given a situation in which they have to converse for about a minute or two. As for communicative functions, a student’s oral response will be recorded in a given situation for about one or two minutes.

Apart from oral skills, the focus has also been laid on assessing the written skills of students via listening comprehension and practical record books. The three-hour theory examination will be for 80 marks and the practical exam conducted for three hours has a maximum of 20 marks. The passing mark for theory and practical exams is 28 and seven respectively.

The TS BIE will be holding the ethics and human values examination for old students admitted before the academic year 2023-24 and having backlogs, on February 17 from 10 am to 1 pm. Similarly, the environmental education examination is scheduled for February 19.

Tele-counselling for students

Hyderabad: Facing examination, stress, or anxiety in the run-up to the examinations? Reach out to Tele-Manas for tele-counselling on toll-free number 14416 or 1800-914416 for assistance from the psychologists and psychiatrists.

With intermediate practical exams commencing February 1 and theory exams around the corner, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) asked intermediate students to seek assistance from psychologists or psychiatrists through Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking across the States (Tele-Manas) of the Health Department. This service is provided round the clock.

The district mental health clinics are also set up in the government hospitals in each district to provide personal psychiatrist consultation, free of cost. Students, parents, and stakeholders have been requested to make use of the services.