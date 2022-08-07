TS-bPASS clears 1.34 lakh applications

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:26 PM, Sun - 7 August 22

Hyderabad: Since the enactment of TS-bPASS Act in September 2020, over 1.34 lakh building permissions, layout approvals, occupancy and other applications have been processed and disposed, doing away with the cumbersome process of making the applicants run from pillar to post to get the applications approved.

The Telangana government introduced Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self Certification System (TS-Bpass) to ensure transparency in development of land permission system. All the applications pertaining to building plan, layout, occupancy, change of land use and others are being filed under the system for approval.

The TS-bPASS Act was enacted in September, 2020 to provide speedy approval of layouts and building permission in a transparent and time bound manner. This apart, the system facilitates strict enforcement against unauthorised developments, constructions in the State.

To make things more convenient for applicants, assessment of property tax for structures seeking permission under TS-bPASS was also launched on March 15, 2022. As part of this service, when an applicant files for building permission under TS-bPASS, property tax of the said structure is assessed and the same is shared with the applicant over his mobile phone.

Under TS-bPASS, applications are filed and processed in different categories. Under Instant Registration, applications of individual residential building of plot area upto 75 square yards and height upto 7 meters (G 1 floor) are filed.

In the Instant Approval category, individual residential building of plot area above 75 square yards and upto 600 square yards and height upto 10 mtrs, are filed.

Under the Single Window Approval (Buildings) category, all residential building of plot area above 500 sq. mtrs and or height above 10 mtrs and all non-residential buildings (High Rise Buildings, Group Development Schemes, Apartment complexes, Multiplexes, non- residential buildings and layouts, are filed.

In the Single Window Approval for Layouts category, approval for tentative layout and final layout are presently processing by District Layout Approval Committee headed by concerned District Collector.