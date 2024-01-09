TS-bPASS facilitates over a lakh construction approvals in Telangana over 3 years; Hyderabad takes lead

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 January 2024, 03:19 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self-certification System (TS-bPASS) recorded increased construction approvals across Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) over the last three years. Data shows that TS-bPASS approved over a lakh constructions across various ULBs in the State from November 2020 to December 2023.

While the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) led the table with 32,361 approvals, signifying significant progress in construction within the region, the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) obtained 9,294 approvals.

Other notable ULBs include Badangpet with 8,575 approvals, Turkayamjal with 5,015 approvals, Boduppal with 5,001 approvals, Peerzadiguda with 3,028 approvals, Mahbubnagar with 3,969 approvals, and Karimnagar with 3,417 approvals.

The statistics also indicate the adoption of the streamlined process in various other regions – Nizamabad recoding a total of 3,391 approvals followed by Nagaram with 3,267 approvals, Khammam with 2,885 approvals, Nalgonda with 2,633 approvals, Kamareddy with 2,622 approvals, Siddipet with 2,619 approvals, and Dammaiguda with 2,389 approvals.

TS-bPASS is designed for plots up to 75 square meters, operating through a four-step procedure – registration, application, self-certification, fee payment, and permit download. It offers instant permissions for buildings ranging from 75-600 square meters and up to 10 meters in height. Additionally, single-window permissions are granted for constructions exceeding 500 square meters with a building height of up to 10 meters.

TS-bPASS approvals since Nov 2020 to Dec 2023:

Urban Local Body Approvals

GHMC 32,361

GWMC 9,294

Badangpet 8,575

Turkayamjal 5,015

Peerzadiguda 3,028

Boduppal 5,001

Mahbugnagar 3,969

Karimnagar 3,417

Nizamabad 3,391

Nagaram 3,267