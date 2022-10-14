TS-bPASS: Delay in processing applications, penalty on 33 officials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:38 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

Penalties were levied on 33 officials, including six Municipal Commissioners under HMDA limits for delaying the processing of applications filed under TS-bPASS.

Hyderabad: Penalties were levied on 33 officials, including six Municipal Commissioners under HMDA limits for delaying the processing of applications filed under TS-bPASS. The State government has initiated the action and levied penalties against the officials who fail to adhere to the instructions to clear the building permission applications under TS-bPASS within specified time.

District Collectors were instructed to impose penalties on six Municipal Commissioners and 27 scrutiny officers, who delayed the processing of TS-bPASS applications within the fixed timeframe.

Telangana government introduced TS-bPASS Act 2020 facilitating hassle-free building permissions online and to ensure building permission approval process to citizens in a time-bound manner. However, the government noticed that there is an extreme delay by some officers in processing the applications in different Municipalities and Municipal Corporations or even HMDA, prompting the former to initiate action.

The Government is reviewing the performance of different officials regularly and imposing penalties on erring officials. Since the commencement of TS-bPASS, so far penalties have been levied six times and a total of 56 officials have been imposed with penalties. The Government also advised the District Collectors to review the approval process under TS-bPASS regularly to avoid any delay in processing of the applications.