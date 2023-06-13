TS-bPASS makes nod for building permissions easy

In 2022-23 alone, the TS-bPASS has enabled authorities to issue 16,329 approvals for real estate agencies and individuals

By Nabinder Bommala Published Date - 06:40 AM, Tue - 13 June 23

Hyderabad: Since its launch in 2020, the Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self Certification System (TS-bPASS), the unique initiative of the State government to make the processing of applications seeking building permissions, efficient and cut-down on inordinate delays, has so far approved 24, 817 applications.

In 2022-23 alone, the TS-bPASS, which was launched by Municipal Administration And Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, has enabled authorities to issue 16,329 approvals for real estate agencies and individuals. Out of the 16, 329 applications approved, a total of 13,771 were related to building permissions while the rest of the 2,581 applications were for Occupancy Certificates.

Thanks to the launch of TS-bPASS, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), during 2022-23 financial year, generated a revenue of Rs.1,454.76 crore through building permit fees and charges. Before the launch of TS-bPASS, there was a manual process to grant applications seeking building permissions. On average, the disposal of each application took around 50 to 55 days due to a cumbersome process that involved a lot of human interventions at different stages of processing the applications.

After the formation of Telangana, the first step taken towards streamlining of building permissions approval process was the introduction of the ‘Online Building Plan Approval System’ (DPMS) in GHMC in 2016 and the process was further made transparent and simple through TS-bPASS, which is a first-of-its-kind system in the country.

TS-bPASS offers layout and building application permissions online without any hassle in a time-bound manner. For effective implementation of this initiative, so far penalties have been levied ten times since the commencement of TS-bPASS and 103 officials have been penalised for delaying the disposal of applications. To ensure there are no delays, the State government also has advised the District Collectors to review TS-bPASS applications more frequently and release permissions quickly.