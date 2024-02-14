TS Drug Control raids unlicensed clinics for misleading treatments

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 February 2024, 10:31 AM

Hyderabad: Continuing its efforts to crack down on misleading treatments and unlicensed practitioners (quacks), the drug inspects from TS Drug Control Administration (TSDCA) conducted raids at Hikma Sehat Care, Mohalla Gunj, Golkonda and seized stocks of ‘Saheth Care powder’, for making misleading claims that the powder treats diabetes and blood pressure and a quack’s clinic at Chandrayangutta, Bandlaguda.

A total of 60 bottles of ‘Saheth Care Powder’ worth Rs. 16, 000 were seized during the TSDCA raids at the Hikma Sehat Care clinic while drugs worth Rs, 1, 02, 000 were seized from the quack’s facility that were stocked for sale.

Making misleading claims through health products is a contravention of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, which prohibits advertisement of certain drugs for treatment of certain diseases and disorders, the DCA in a press release said.

During the raid at the premises of the unlicensed practitioner Imran Khan, opposite Abubaker Masjid, Rahmath Coony, Chandrayangutta, Bandlaguda, who claimed to be a Rural Medical Practitioner (RMP) and was practicing medicine without license, the TSDCA detected stocks 30 varieties of medicines including antibiotics, analgesics, anti ulcer drugs, anti-hypertensives, anti-diabetics, several higher generation ‘antibiotic injections’ at the clinic during the raid. Overall, the DCA officials seized the stock of total worth Rs. 1,02,000 during the raid.

The DCA officers lifted the samples for analysis. Further investigation shall be carried out and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders.