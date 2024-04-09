Hyderabad: Man kills family, self over financial problems

According to the police, the man Anand, who was into dairy business, stayed along with his wife Indira and son Himanshu at an apartment. Anand and Indira got married in 2020 and it was the second marriage for both of them.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 April 2024, 10:28 AM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a man killed his wife and son before ending his life at Bandlaguda in Rajendranagar over financial problems.

According to the police, the man Anand, who was into dairy business, stayed along with his wife Indira and son Himanshu at an apartment. Anand and Indira got married in 2020 and it was the second marriage for both of them.

Differences arose between the couple after Anand got addicted to online gambling and lost huge amounts of money. He was also reportedly consuming liquor regularly and picking up a fight with his wife Indira over petty issues.

The elders in both the families recently held a meeting and counselled the couple. However, on Monday there was a quarrel between the couple again and the woman reportedly called up her parents who stay in Chevella of Vikarabad district and told she would kill her son and end her life due to frequent quarrels. The parents asked her to wait till evening as they would come and resolve the issue.

“Anand reportedly killed his wife and son before ending his life by consuming poisonous substances. A case is registered and investigation is going on,” said Rajendranagar Inspector, B Nagendra Babu.

The police shifted the bodies for postmortem examination to Osmania General Hospital.