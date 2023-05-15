TS EAMCET 2023 results to be declared by month-end

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:06 AM, Mon - 15 May 23

Hyderabad: Results of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS Eamcet) 2023, which concluded with the engineering stream on Sunday, will be declared by the end of this month.

Candidates who appeared for the engineering stream entrance test can download their response sheets from the website eamcet.tsche.ac.in/ besides submit objections, if any, on the preliminary key from 8 pm on May 15 till 8 pm on May 17.

Objections raised on the preliminary keys of both the AM and engineering stream tests will be scrutinised by a team of experts.

Following this, the final key will be prepared and normalisation of the test conducted in multiple sessions will be taken up. “Normalisation process takes some time. The results will be declared between May 26 and 30,” sources said.

Meanwhile, a student who carried formulae on a chit into the centre in the Kurnool district was caught by an invigilator while attempting to use it during the engineering test on Sunday. Over 95 per cent of attendance was recorded on the last day of the engineering stream test.

Of the 33,854 candidates, 95.35 appeared for the test in the morning session. Similarly, of the total 33,722 students, 95.36 per cent took the test in the afternoon.

In all, of the 3,20,683 candidates allotted to different centres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, 94.11 per cent have appeared for the TS Eamcet 2023.