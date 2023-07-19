TS EAMCET 2023: Technical issues faced while allotting seats in Bio-Technology course

All seats in the Bio-Technology course offered at JNTU-Hyderabad and CBIT Hyderabad were allotted to MPC stream candidates due to certain technical issues
Hyderabad: The Technical Education department on Wednesday said there were technical issues while allotting seats in the Bio-Technology course during the TS EAMCET 2023 first phase counselling.
“Due to certain technical issues, all seats in the Bio-Technology course offered at JNTU-Hyderabad and CBIT Hyderabad were allotted to MPC stream candidates in the TS EAMCET 2023 first phase counselling,” the department said in a press release.
Taking into account the number of candidates who joined would be considered, it said, adding that total seats earmarked (33 in JNTU-H and 23 in CBIT) for BiPC stream candidates will be intact and will be placed in BiPC stream admission counselling.