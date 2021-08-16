TS EAMCET preliminary key for AM stream out

The objections on the preliminary key can be submitted by clicking on the EAMCET key objections (AM) option available on the website.

Hyderabad: The preliminary key, master question papers and response sheets of candidates who appeared for the AM stream of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 have been made available on the website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/. Candidates can download their response sheets and can submit their objections, if any till 4 pm on Monday.

The objections on the preliminary key can be submitted by clicking on the EAMCET key objections (AM) option available on the website. No other mode of submission of objections on preliminary key will be accepted, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) said.

Over 91 per cent had appeared for the AM stream of the TS EAMCET out of 86,642 registered candidates.