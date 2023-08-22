Adilabad gets JNTU-H engineering college

Members of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi (BRSV) celebrated the State government's move to establish an engineering college in Adilabad town.

06:47 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Adilabad: An engineering college affiliated to the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University will be established in the district centre soon. An order to this effect was issued by Higher Education Secretary Vakati Karuna on Tuesday.

They burst crackers and performed a ksheerabhisekam to a flex poster of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and MLA Jogu Ramanna apart from distributing sweets.

BRSV district president Shiva Kumar hailed Chandrashekhar Rao for strengthening the higher education sector, pointing out that students would now be able to pursue engineering courses in Adilabad town without needing to migrate to Hyderabad and other cities.